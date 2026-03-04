Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INVH. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. 3,301,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,434. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,952,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Invitation Home by 169.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,524,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,377,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,188 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

