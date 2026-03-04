Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 4th (ABR, ACEL, ADBE, AESI, AMH, AMLX, AMRC, ANAB, ANTA, ARCT)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 4th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $8.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $335.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $85.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $193.00 to $190.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $4,076.00 to $4,045.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $4,650.00 to $4,526.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4,274.00 to $4,345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $4,000.00 to $4,020.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 495 to GBX 450. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $68.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target boosted by Evercore Inc from $70.00 to $75.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $85.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $69.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 to GBX 150. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $765.00 to $860.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $113.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $590.00 to $525.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $353.00 to $368.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $487.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $555.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $575.00 to $475.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $515.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $564.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by BNP Paribas Exane from $450.00 to $400.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Stephens from $465.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $440.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $96.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $67.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $284.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $111.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $44.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $185.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $17.00 to $11.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its price target increased by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $3.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 to GBX 650. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,060 to GBX 2,050. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $37.00 to $30.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $72.00 to $58.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $43.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $35.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $44.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,300. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $245.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $292.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $91.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its target price cut by Stephens from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $36.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 to GBX 830. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price cut by Argus from $780.00 to $580.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $41.00 to $44.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC to $850.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $142.00 to $140.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $475.00 to $320.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,030. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $128.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $18.40 to $17.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $44.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $59.00 to $51.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $57.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $195.00 to $160.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $24.00 to $17.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $6.75. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $34.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $199.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $214.00 to $244.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $150.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 885 to GBX 915. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLB (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $100.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $27.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $34.00 to $31.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,790 to GBX 1,870. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $141.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.75 to $9.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $680.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $119.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $130.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $63.00 to $88.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $91.00 to $112.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $108.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $144.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 7 to GBX 13. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $295.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $39.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $82.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $87.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $117.00 to $126.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $216.00 to $231.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wilmington (LON:WIL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 465 to GBX 420. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,385 to GBX 1,225. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 975 to GBX 1,400. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

