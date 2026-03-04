Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 4th (ABR, ACEL, ADBE, AESI, AMH, AMLX, AMRC, ANAB, ANTA, ARCT)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 4th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $8.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $335.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $85.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $193.00 to $190.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $4,076.00 to $4,045.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $4,650.00 to $4,526.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4,274.00 to $4,345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $4,000.00 to $4,020.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 495 to GBX 450. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $68.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target boosted by Evercore Inc from $70.00 to $75.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $85.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $69.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 to GBX 150. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $765.00 to $860.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $113.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $590.00 to $525.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $353.00 to $368.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $487.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $555.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $575.00 to $475.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $515.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $564.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by BNP Paribas Exane from $450.00 to $400.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Stephens from $465.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $440.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $96.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $67.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $284.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $111.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $44.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $185.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $17.00 to $11.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its price target increased by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $3.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 to GBX 650. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,060 to GBX 2,050. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $37.00 to $30.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $72.00 to $58.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $50.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $43.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $35.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $44.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,300. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $245.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $292.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $91.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its target price cut by Stephens from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $36.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 to GBX 830. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price cut by Argus from $780.00 to $580.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $41.00 to $44.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC to $850.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $142.00 to $140.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $475.00 to $320.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,030. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $128.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $18.40 to $17.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $44.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $59.00 to $51.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $57.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $195.00 to $160.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $24.00 to $17.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $6.75. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $34.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $199.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $214.00 to $244.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $150.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 885 to GBX 915. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLB (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $100.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $27.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $34.00 to $31.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,790 to GBX 1,870. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $141.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.75 to $9.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $680.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $119.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $130.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $63.00 to $88.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $91.00 to $112.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $108.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $144.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 7 to GBX 13. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $295.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $39.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $82.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $87.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $117.00 to $126.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $216.00 to $231.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wilmington (LON:WIL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 465 to GBX 420. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,385 to GBX 1,225. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 975 to GBX 1,400. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

