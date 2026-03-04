Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $16.56. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 2,995 shares traded.

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS: ISUZY) is a Japan?based manufacturer renowned for its commercial vehicles and diesel engine technology. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for durability and fuel efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of light, medium and heavy?duty trucks alongside urban and intercity buses. Its core expertise in diesel engines underpins both its automotive lineup and a range of industrial applications, from marine propulsion to generator sets.

In the passenger?vehicle segment, Isuzu has forged strategic alliances—most notably the joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce the D-Max pickup truck—which combines Isuzu’s engineering strengths with Toyota’s global distribution network.

