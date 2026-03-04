Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,371 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 29th total of 45,868 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. 996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,469. Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19.

Get Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF alerts:

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Institutional Trading of Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF

Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:VBND Free Report ) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.06% of Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (VBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Bond index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted USD bond index that is based on sector tail risk, security valuation, and issuer corporate governance. VBND was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident U.S. Bond Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.