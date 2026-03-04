Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.02, but opened at $30.28. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 307,501 shares traded.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Rigel Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record product sales and strong revenue: Q4 product sales were $65.4M and total Q4 revenue was ~$69.8M; full?year 2025 revenue was ~$294.3M, reflecting durable product performance. Rigel Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress: enrollment in the dose?expansion phase of the Phase 1b R289 program (lower?risk MDS) is ongoing and management expects to complete enrollment and pick a Phase 2 dose in H2?2026 — a clear clinical milestone for longer?term upside. How The Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Story Is Shifting With New Targets And Pipeline Progress
- Neutral Sentiment: Company reiterated FY2026 revenue guidance of $275M–$290M and expects positive net income for the year; this frames expectations but leaves a modest range for investor interpretation. (Company guidance entry)
- Neutral Sentiment: Full materials and management commentary are available (earnings slide deck and transcript) for investors who want the details on drivers and one?offs. Q4 Results – Earnings Call Presentation Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income was materially inflated by a non?cash deferred income tax benefit (~$245.9M), producing huge reported net income for Q4 and FY2025; investors may be discounting the headline EPS as not reflective of operational cash earnings. Rigel Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Negative Sentiment: Conflicting EPS headlines: some services show a large GAAP EPS beat (driven by the tax benefit) while others report adjusted EPS misses (Zacks: $1.14 vs. $1.33 est.), creating investor confusion and skepticism. Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance: consensus analyst rating noted as “Hold,” which limits upward momentum in the absence of clearer, sustained operational beats or near?term clinical catalysts. Receives Consensus Recommendation of Hold from Analysts
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $534.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43.
Insider Activity at Rigel Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Walter H. Moos sold 4,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,571.92. This trade represents a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,737,000 after purchasing an additional 536,905 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 623,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 57,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 544,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 433,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.
Rigel’s lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).
