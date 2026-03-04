Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.02, but opened at $30.28. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 307,501 shares traded.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigel Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $534.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43.

Insider Activity at Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Walter H. Moos sold 4,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,571.92. This trade represents a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,737,000 after purchasing an additional 536,905 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 623,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 57,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 544,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 433,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.

Rigel’s lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

