Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Invests $10.52 Million in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 251,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $190,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE HGV opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Further Reading

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