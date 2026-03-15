Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Stock Holdings Reduced by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,136,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 3.5% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $1,785,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 57.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 806,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,267,708.43. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $157,357.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,497.76. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $215.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:WSM opened at $180.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.98 and its 200-day moving average is $195.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams?Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi?brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher?end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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