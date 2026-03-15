Aristotle Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,565,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 523,276 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $908,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

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American International Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.74. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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