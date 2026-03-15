Guardant Health, Inc. $GH Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 923,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health makes up about 1.7% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $57,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,319,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,558,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,184,000 after acquiring an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,030,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,623,000 after acquiring an additional 673,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $567,122.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $729,528.48. This trade represents a 43.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 90,565 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $9,402,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,534,386.26. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,202,492. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GH

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.