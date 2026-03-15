Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Lowers Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $34,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $734,063.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,956.36. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $40,424,241. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley raised ratings or reiterated bullish views this week, and market commentary notes Morgan Stanley is “doubling down” on CrowdStrike, supporting near-term demand for the stock. CrowdStrike Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank Morgan Stanley Is Doubling Down on CrowdStrike

Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley raised ratings or reiterated bullish views this week, and market commentary notes Morgan Stanley is “doubling down” on CrowdStrike, supporting near-term demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Strategic product integration with AI browser providers — CrowdStrike announced Falcon Cyber Shield integration into Perplexity’s Comet AI browser (Comet Enterprise), expanding Falcon’s addressable market in AI-native tooling and addressing AI-enabled threat vectors. That partnership is a tangible revenue/expansion catalyst as enterprises adopt AI. CrowdStrike and Perplexity Partner

Strategic product integration with AI browser providers — CrowdStrike announced Falcon Cyber Shield integration into Perplexity’s Comet AI browser (Comet Enterprise), expanding Falcon’s addressable market in AI-native tooling and addressing AI-enabled threat vectors. That partnership is a tangible revenue/expansion catalyst as enterprises adopt AI. Positive Sentiment: Positive media/analyst narratives on momentum and AI leadership — several outlets (Zacks, MSN, The Motley Fool) profile CrowdStrike as a top momentum/AI-security name vs. peers (e.g., Palo Alto Networks), which can attract growth-oriented flows. Why CrowdStrike is a Top Momentum Stock (MSN) CrowdStrike vs. Palo Alto Networks (Fool)

Positive media/analyst narratives on momentum and AI leadership — several outlets (Zacks, MSN, The Motley Fool) profile CrowdStrike as a top momentum/AI-security name vs. peers (e.g., Palo Alto Networks), which can attract growth-oriented flows. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported this week appears inconsistent or erroneous (sources show zero shares/NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal to factor into near-term price moves. (Data anomaly noted 3/11–3/12.)

Short-interest data reported this week appears inconsistent or erroneous (sources show zero shares/NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal to factor into near-term price moves. (Data anomaly noted 3/11–3/12.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability remain potential headwinds — CrowdStrike trades at a very high market cap and currently shows negative trailing P/E metrics, which could temper upside if growth slows or guidance disappoints. (Investors should weigh upgrades/partnerships against valuation risk.)

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.1%

CRWD opened at $441.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of -596.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Further Reading

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