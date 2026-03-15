Anson Funds Management LP Invests $2.81 Million in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 55.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,238,201,000 after buying an additional 23,646,265 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.3% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,955 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,321,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,222 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,759,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,008 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,431,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,138 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Coeur Mining Stock Down 7.0%

NYSE CDE opened at $20.18 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDE. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

Further Reading

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