Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 34.6% increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crown to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE CCK opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Crown has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $116.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,047,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,213,380. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 105.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.