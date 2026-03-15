Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3,174.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $82,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,101.89. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $781.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $910.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $843.68. The company has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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