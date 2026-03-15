AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,229 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $136,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after buying an additional 1,517,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $4,288,200,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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