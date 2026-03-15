Cartenna Capital LP Takes $83.53 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 675,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,531,000. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.4% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Amphenol at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $2,104,244,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amphenol by 693.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $900,833,000 after buying an additional 6,362,533 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,909,000 after buying an additional 2,583,628 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.9%

APH opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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