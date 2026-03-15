Principal Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PGZ opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

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Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

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Principal Real Estate Income Fund Inc (NYSE: PGZ) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks a high level of current income and capital appreciation through investments in real estate securities. Launched in 2015 and managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC, the fund primarily targets publicly traded equity and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), as well as real estate operating companies. It offers investors access to a broad real estate portfolio that may include residential, office, industrial, retail and specialty property sectors.

The fund’s investment approach emphasizes a balance between income generation and total return potential.

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