Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of XTC opened at C$7.47 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$5.26 and a 1 year high of C$7.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$283.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.00.

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Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.52 million during the quarter. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exco Technologies will post 1.1393324 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Exco Technologies

In other Exco Technologies news, insider Darren Michael Kirk acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.71 per share, with a total value of C$28,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,403. This trade represents a 86.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. 51.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Exco Technologies Ltd is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. The company reports in two business segments namely, Casting and Extrusion segment and Automotive Solutions segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Automotive Solutions segment. The Automotive Solutions segment produces automotive interior components and assemblies primarily for seating, cargo storage, and restraint for sale to automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

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