Entravision Communications Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Entravision Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

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Entravision Communications Price Performance

EVC stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $275.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Entravision Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Entravision Communications

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Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

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