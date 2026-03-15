Earnest Partners LLC Has $237.48 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Teledyne Technologies worth $237,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $767,307,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,986,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $129,791,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4,520.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 206,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

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Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE TDY opened at $639.41 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $693.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total transaction of $3,154,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at $32,192,693. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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