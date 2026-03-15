Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 205,272 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,272 shares during the period. ServiceTitan accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of ServiceTitan worth $100,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceTitan by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

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ServiceTitan Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $70.80 on Friday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $131.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16 and a beta of -0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.47 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceTitan from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTAN

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In other ServiceTitan news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $176,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 89,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,826.30. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $1,685,014.16. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceTitan

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed continued revenue growth and an EPS beat: revenue ~ $254M (+21% YoY) and reported EPS of $0.27, topping consensus. This supports demand for ServiceTitan’s core platform. Earnings Summary

Q4 results showed continued revenue growth and an EPS beat: revenue ~ $254M (+21% YoY) and reported EPS of $0.27, topping consensus. This supports demand for ServiceTitan’s core platform. Positive Sentiment: Management named Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI?first product strategy — a strategic hire that could accelerate product differentiation and monetization. Appointment Release

Management named Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI?first product strategy — a strategic hire that could accelerate product differentiation and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided Q1 revenue guidance of roughly $255–257M and FY revenue guidance near ~$1.1B (roughly in line with consensus), reducing surprise risk on top?line but leaving EPS guidance interpretation mixed. Press Release / Slide Deck

Company provided Q1 revenue guidance of roughly $255–257M and FY revenue guidance near ~$1.1B (roughly in line with consensus), reducing surprise risk on top?line but leaving EPS guidance interpretation mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlight writeups are available for investors looking for management color on growth, margins and 2027 assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and highlight writeups are available for investors looking for management color on growth, margins and 2027 assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price?target cuts and lower/stable ratings pressured sentiment today. Examples include Citigroup cut to $88 (neutral), Canaccord to $105 (buy), Truist to $100 (buy), Morgan Stanley to $118 (overweight), Needham to $100, BMO to $92, Wells Fargo to $115 and KeyCorp to $120 — a net shift toward lower near?term upside expectations. Analyst Actions

Widespread analyst price?target cuts and lower/stable ratings pressured sentiment today. Examples include Citigroup cut to $88 (neutral), Canaccord to $105 (buy), Truist to $100 (buy), Morgan Stanley to $118 (overweight), Needham to $100, BMO to $92, Wells Fargo to $115 and KeyCorp to $120 — a net shift toward lower near?term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Despite the top?line beat, GAAP operating and net losses remain; several notes and market writeups characterize the quarter as “mixed” and flag the firm’s continued unprofitability, which increases short?term volatility risk. Analysis: Mixed Results

Despite the top?line beat, GAAP operating and net losses remain; several notes and market writeups characterize the quarter as “mixed” and flag the firm’s continued unprofitability, which increases short?term volatility risk. Negative Sentiment: High insider selling activity and reports of heavy option speculation / trading may amplify downside pressure and volume volatility. Quiver Quant: Trading & Insider Notes

About ServiceTitan

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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