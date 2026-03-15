Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $10.81 Million Investment in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,000. Docusign accounts for about 0.9% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,987,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,681,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Docusign by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 868,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 495,380 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,956,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Docusign by 30.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,685,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,540,000 after acquiring an additional 395,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore cut their price objective on Docusign from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Insider Activity

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $944,183.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,561.01. This represents a 16.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,261 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,365.60. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 76,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,225 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $94.67.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

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