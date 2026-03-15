Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short?term market reaction. Article Title

Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short?term market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have issued shareholder alerts and deadline reminders (lead?plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). The coordinated outreach increases the likelihood of consolidated litigation and underscores ongoing legal scrutiny. Article Title

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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