Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 26,292 Shares of Knowles Corporation $KN

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the quarter. Knowles comprises approximately 1.9% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $37,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 725.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Knowles Trading Down 1.1%

Knowles stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Knowles Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 102,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,008.25. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 9,221 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $257,081.48. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 248,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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