The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.0% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $119,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,471,840,000 after acquiring an additional 403,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,672,000 after purchasing an additional 531,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,479,000 after purchasing an additional 815,625 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,646,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,600,000 after purchasing an additional 269,898 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $681,475.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,484,730.92. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $7,038,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,184,320.50. The trade was a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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