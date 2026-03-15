Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys 76,355 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,355 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

View Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $105.65 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. The company has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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