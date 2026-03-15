Avala Global LP Takes $57.34 Million Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,339,000. AppLovin makes up approximately 2.4% of Avala Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 73.5% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 114.8% in the third quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,160,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,958,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,255,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,462,445.39. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 188,033 shares of company stock valued at $90,662,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Stock Performance
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Trending Headlines about AppLovin
Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush bullish on AppLovin: analysts reiterate confidence in the company’s AI-driven ad platform and growth runway, which supports upside expectations for revenue and margins. Why Wedbush analysts love AppLovin stock right now
- Positive Sentiment: Needham issues a Buy rating — fresh institutional support that can boost demand from discretionary and quant buyers. AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term AI upside highlighted by The Motley Fool — AppLovin is named among firms that could materially outpace peers over five years if AI-driven monetization scales. This underscores growth narratives that investors are pricing in. Prediction: 2 AI Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Palantir Technologies in 5 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Discussion of record profits vs. skepticism—coverage notes strong profitability but asks whether that will quiet market concerns; keeps the debate open on valuation. AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts/commentary pointing to volatility as sentiment-driven rather than fundamental weakness—useful context but not an immediate catalyst. AppLovin’s Volatility Reflects Market Sentiment, Not Weakness
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in recent reports appears unreliable/zero and should be treated cautiously; not currently a meaningful short-squeeze signal.
- Negative Sentiment: Substantial insider selling by CTO Vasily Shikin across multiple filings — large block sales (totaling tens of millions) reduce insider ownership and can pressure sentiment. Vasily Shikin insider trades
- Negative Sentiment: Public caution from high-profile commentators (Jim Cramer: “Too Much Risk There”) raises retail investor wariness and could amplify short-term selling. Jim Cramer on AppLovin: “Too Much Risk There”
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price weakness noted by Zacks and Forbes pieces questioning valuation/dip increases debate over whether this is a buying opportunity or a value trap. AppLovin (APP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.50.
Read Our Latest Report on AppLovin
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.
Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.
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