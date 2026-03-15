Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 322,000 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lowered its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 322,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $44,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $129.82 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.Qualcomm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock worth $7,784,198 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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