Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $51.10 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $539,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $856,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,938 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,590,000 after buying an additional 2,803,638 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1%

DIS stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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