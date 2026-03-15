Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $219.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

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