Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie
Trending Headlines about AbbVie
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phase?1 data for ABBV?295 reported as encouraging — supports pipeline optionality beyond core brands and is constructive for long?term revenue upside. AbbVie Reports Promising Results from Phase 1 Study of ABBV-295
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie advanced a risankizumab dosing study, signaling continued investment in immunology — reinforces management’s growth strategy in a key therapeutic area. AbbVie Advances Risankizumab Dosing Study, Signaling Ongoing Immunology Investment
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital started coverage with an Outperform and $260 price target — a bullish institutional view that supports upside versus current levels. RBC Capital Says AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Growth Story Is Still in Early Stages
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst stance remains supportive (“Moderate Buy”), which provides a baseline of buy?side conviction. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics?affiliated providers earned top rankings in NY (beneficial for Allergan Aesthetics’ commercial reputation, but limited immediate impact on ABBV stock). New York Plastic Surgical Group and Deep Blue Med Spa Named #1 in New York by Allergan Aesthetics for the Second Year in a Row
- Neutral Sentiment: Features and listicles (e.g., halal/debt?free stock roundup, retirement income pieces) mention AbbVie but are peripheral to near?term price movement. Is AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) One of the Debt Free Halal Stocks to Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reports forecasting growth in bipolar?depression therapies expand the market opportunity for psychiatric drugs broadly; indirect for AbbVie unless tied to specific assets. Bipolar Depression Market Expected to Witness Accelerated Expansion During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Amid Advancements in Psychiatric Therapies | DelveInsight
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder governance concern: reports that the AbbVie CEO’s pay package has spiked above $30M can weigh on sentiment and prompt selling by governance?focused funds. J&J, AbbVie CEOs See Pay Spike to More Than $30M
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst debate about immunology competition and valuation creates two?sided risk—some analysts lift targets on growth, others flag competition that could cap upside, encouraging short?term profit?taking. How The Narrative For AbbVie (ABBV) Is Shifting On Immunology Growth And Competition Risks
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $219.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
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