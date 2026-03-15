Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,706 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $215,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 695,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90,508 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $4,862,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,959,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68,948 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $219.73 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.67. The company has a market cap of $388.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

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About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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