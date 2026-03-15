Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group makes up about 2.8% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $53,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $925,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,633,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,328,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 378,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $127.14 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.77. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $441.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.57 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $84,385.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,455.09. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $29,051.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,287.41. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 796 shares of company stock valued at $134,968. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.