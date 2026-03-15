Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. $PRSU Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,708 shares during the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality comprises about 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality were worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 99.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 306,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 153,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after purchasing an additional 123,006 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of PRSU opened at $36.29 on Friday. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.08). Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc (NYSE: PRSU) is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

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