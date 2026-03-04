Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 155,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 107,644 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $24.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14 billion. Repsol had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repsol SA will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low?carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

