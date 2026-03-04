iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,001,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 815,634 shares.The stock last traded at $99.59 and had previously closed at $99.77.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 1.0%
The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.1246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 250.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index). The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance of the 12 countries, such as Australia, China, Honk Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.
