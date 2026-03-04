7,923 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Purchased by Varenne Capital Partners

Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. GE Vernova comprises approximately 0.9% of Varenne Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Evercore increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $841.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $734.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $894.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.