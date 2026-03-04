TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,947,820 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 29th total of 5,745,623 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,741,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,741,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $204.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.91. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total transaction of $2,197,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,741,226,000 after acquiring an additional 168,142 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,039,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,874,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,981,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,292 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,028,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,185,474,000 after purchasing an additional 464,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,425,669,000 after purchasing an additional 161,967 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Barclays boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

