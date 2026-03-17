Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,559 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $555,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 120,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,451,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,741,000 after acquiring an additional 164,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

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Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 173,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $12,299,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $44,930,433. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Storey Snell sold 39,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,799,608.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,087.50. This represents a 52.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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