Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,209 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 476.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lam Research by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lam Research by 30.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citic Securities increased their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $273.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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