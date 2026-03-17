Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $3,464,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 273,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 344,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,639,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $308.31 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.65.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $316,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,702.70. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $15,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,376 shares in the company, valued at $25,448,649.12. The trade was a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,991. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.