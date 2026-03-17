Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 4,953 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 562.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $472.97 on Tuesday. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $533.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $1,362,221.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,508.16. This represents a 50.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $1,123,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,161.40. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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