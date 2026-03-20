Julie Rubinstein Sells 19,060 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $251,210.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 494,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,045.60. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $255,594.60.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 141,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $1,881,638.07.

On Friday, March 13th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $247,017.60.

On Monday, March 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $457,617.39.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,460 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $285,672.80.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $484,845.47.

On Thursday, March 5th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $495,056.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.19. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADPT

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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