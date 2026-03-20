Bango (LON:BGO) Insider Ray Anderson Buys 209 Shares

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Ray Anderson purchased 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 per share, for a total transaction of £150.48.

Ray Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 18th, Ray Anderson acquired 195 shares of Bango stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 per share, with a total value of £150.15.

On Monday, February 9th, Ray Anderson sold 40,123 shares of Bango stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43, for a total value of £17,252.89.

Bango Price Performance

Shares of Bango stock opened at GBX 69.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £53.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.27. Bango PLC has a one year low of GBX 61.50 and a one year high of GBX 129.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bango from GBX 244 to GBX 212 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 212.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGO

Bango Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

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