Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 1,941 Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $303,941.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 345,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,166,986.44. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.56 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -370.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.74.

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Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler News Roundup

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Spear Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Zscaler by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Sentinel Dome Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

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Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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