Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 34,648 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,648 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. FMB Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive: multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets (median ~$130.5) support upside expectations for Citigroup, providing analyst-driven demand for the shares. QuiverQuant Citigroup coverage

Wall Street remains broadly constructive: multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets (median ~$130.5) support upside expectations for Citigroup, providing analyst-driven demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Broader financial stocks are showing premarket strength and media attention (CNBC mentions), which can lift bank peers like Citigroup via sector flows and ETF buying. This market tailwind helps explain upward momentum in C. Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance

Broader financial stocks are showing premarket strength and media attention (CNBC mentions), which can lift bank peers like Citigroup via sector flows and ETF buying. This market tailwind helps explain upward momentum in C. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup has publicly denied reports of physical damage to its Middle East offices — a clarification that reduces panic risk but does not remove broader geopolitical uncertainty for regional operations. Citigroup denies damage to Middle East offices

Citigroup has publicly denied reports of physical damage to its Middle East offices — a clarification that reduces panic risk but does not remove broader geopolitical uncertainty for regional operations. Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption risk: Citigroup will keep most UAE branches closed indefinitely amid the Iran conflict, which could depress local revenues, increase operational costs, and pressure investor sentiment while the situation persists. Citi to keep most UAE branches closed indefinitely

Operational disruption risk: Citigroup will keep most UAE branches closed indefinitely amid the Iran conflict, which could depress local revenues, increase operational costs, and pressure investor sentiment while the situation persists. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical macro risk and portfolio moves: Citi Research has flagged Middle East war risks that could hit growth in markets like India, and third?party monitoring shows notable insider selling and large institutional rebalancings — factors that can weigh on sentiment and create near?term supply pressure on the stock. QuiverQuant: opinions and insider/institutional activity

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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