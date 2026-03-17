80,226 Shares in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust $BTZ Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,571,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after buying an additional 742,650 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,829,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 117,660 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,739,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 110,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 105,028 shares during the period.

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BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.

The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

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