X Financial Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

X Financial Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 140,751 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 29th total of 116,569 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded X Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of X Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NYSE:XYF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. X Financial has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is a Beijing-based online credit marketplace focused on providing diversified financing solutions to individuals and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China. The company was established in 2014 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016. Since inception, X Financial has built a technology-driven platform that connects borrowers with a network of institutional investors, banks and other funding sources, aiming to streamline access to credit and improve lending efficiency.
The company’s core offerings include consumer loans, SME loans, real estate-secured financing and wealth management products.
