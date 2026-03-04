AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,973 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the January 29th total of 19,071 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,084 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 136,084 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 26th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of federally tax-exempt income. The fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. These instruments include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal debt obligations that offer tax-advantaged income potential for investors.

Under the management of AllianceBernstein L.P., the fund’s portfolio is constructed and monitored by a dedicated team of municipal credit analysts and portfolio managers.

