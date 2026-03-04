Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Update

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,876 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 29th total of 3,354 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Soluna Price Performance

SLNHP opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Soluna has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy infrastructure and computing company focused on pairing underutilized clean power sources with high-performance computing applications. Through its proprietary modular data center technology, Soluna develops and operates facilities that can scale computing workloads for blockchain, machine learning, scientific research and other power-intensive tasks. The company’s platform is designed to balance grid stability by drawing on wind and solar resources during periods of surplus generation.

One of Soluna’s flagship initiatives is a development project near Tangier, Morocco, where the company has rights to construct and operate up to 250 megawatts of wind-powered generation capacity alongside its scalable data center modules.

