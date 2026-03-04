Royce & Associates LP Makes New $8.57 Million Investment in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,161.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after buying an additional 506,796 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 100.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after acquiring an additional 303,521 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,929,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Teleflex by 112.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 201,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $143.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). Teleflex had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.62%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.