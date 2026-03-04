Royce & Associates LP Buys 40,155 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,155 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 2.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.